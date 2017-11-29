November 21 violence in Tihar jail: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti speaks to Home Secretary on issue

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

After several complaints that Kashmiris detained in Delhi’s Tihar jail are being harassed and allegedly manhandled, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday expressed concern over these reports and spoke with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, asking him to intervene in the matter.

“The Union Home Secretary assured the chief minister of a thorough probe into the incident and punishing of culprits for having violated the jail manual,” a Jammu & Kashmir government spokesperson said.

Home Ministry officials said they have asked the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office to examine the matter. Since prison is a state subject, a report will be sought from the Delhi government on the alleged incident, officials said, adding that Tihar authorities have also been directed to ensure proper security for prisoners.

Related | HC panel red flags alarm use, language barrier at Tihar Jail

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, meanwhile, appealed to international human rights organisations to take note of the alleged torture of Kashmiri inmates in Tihar jail. He tweeted, ‘’Physical torture of Kashmiri inmates in Tihar jail is clear violation of fundamental, human and legal rights of prisoners who have been subjected to severe beating by jail authorities. We appeal @ UNHumanRights,@amnesty@ICRC to take strong note and intervene in this matter.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App