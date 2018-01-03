Notorious criminal killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Sabir was killed last night in an encounter (Representational Image) Sabir was killed last night in an encounter (Representational Image)

A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with the police near Jandhedi village in Shamli district, police said Wednesday. Sabir was killed last night and two police officials –station house officer Bhagat Singh and constable Ankit Tomer, were also injured in the firing, circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

One pistol and large quantity of cartridges was seized from his possession, he said. Tiwari said that the police had arrested Sabir with gangster Mukeem Kalya on October 20, 2015. Later, Sabir escaped from police custody.

Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. He was wanted in more than two dozen cases of murder, loot and extortion in the area, the official said.

