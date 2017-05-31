Assumption that politicians are cunning must change: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharshtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for people to change their perception of politicians in the country on Wednesday. With academic qualifications being a lesser acknoqledged aspect in the field, he said the popular notion is that a politician needs to be street smart and cunning to join politics. Fadnavis, who was addressing an event in Mumbai via video-conferencing, said it is necessary to have a ‘broader perspective’ and ‘understand the challenges’.

“It is necessary to have a broader perspective of the society and understand the challenges. Sometimes, even IAS qualified students do not understand the complexities of society,” he told a gathering at the launch of Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in south Mumbai.

