Assumption that politicians are cunning must change: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for people to change their perception of politicians in the country on Wednesday. With academic qualifications being a lesser acknoqledged aspect in the field, he said the popular notion is that a politician needs to be street smart and cunning to join politics. Fadnavis, who was addressing an event in Mumbai via video-conferencing, said it is necessary to have a ‘broader perspective’ and ‘understand the challenges’.
“It is necessary to have a broader perspective of the society and understand the challenges. Sometimes, even IAS qualified students do not understand the complexities of society,” he told a gathering at the launch of Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in south Mumbai.
- May 31, 2017 at 6:55 pmtruth is those who are unfit to get emplo by merit choose politics and this confirmed by political dyansty all over India except for like of Modi, Yogi, Uma, Mamata, Jaya, Naveen to name a few who remain singleReply
- May 31, 2017 at 6:53 pmPoliticians are not only cunning but also criminals and crooks of the first order !👹Reply