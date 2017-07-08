NotInMyName protest today in Ahmedabad

New Delhi : Citizens hold placards during a silent protest ” Not in My Name ” against the targeted lynching, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan(PTI6_28_2017_000203b) New Delhi : Citizens hold placards during a silent protest ” Not in My Name ” against the targeted lynching, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan(PTI6_28_2017_000203b)

A week after thousands of citizens took to the streets and joined #NotInMyName protest against mob violence in around 12 cities in the country, a similar demonstration is slated to held in Ahmedabad on Saturday. “We have secured the necessary permission from the Ahmedabad police commissioner. The venue of the protest will be Bima Nagar near Jhansi ki Rani statue between 3 pm and 6 pm. While many students from the city will be part of the protest, representatives from Jan Sangharsh Manch (JSM), minority groups and trade unions like the Gujarat Federation of Trade Unions are set to join in,” said Pravin Mishra of Gujarat Jan Andolan (GJM), which is organising the protest in association with trade unions and NGOs in the state.

Mishra said a preparatory meeting for seeking permission and holding the protest in Ahmedabad was held on June 29 with a group of concerned citizens. “This campaign is by citizens and not restricted to any day and it is beyond symbolism. Neither is anybody participating as a representative of any organisation nor will there be banner of any. It’s a long drawn struggle against hate,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App