Notice to vacate bungalow: Mayawati sends keys via post, officials say not of allotted house

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday sent keys of a bungalow on Lucknow’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg to authorities via speed post in response to a notice served on her to surrender the house allotted to her as a former chief minister.

Mayawati said she was forced to send the keys along with a letter through the post as estates officer Yogesh Kumar Shukla refused to receive them.

Shukla insisted Mayawati had been allotted a bungalow on Mall Avenue, which she has to vacate as per a Supreme Court directive asking former chief ministers to vacate government houses.

Mayawati maintained the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg house was actually allotted to her. She said the one on Mall Avenue was allotted for BSP founder Kanshiram’s memorial. She attached a 2011 estates department order to support her claim. Mayawati, who was then the chief minister, claimed in the letter that she had not been staying at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg bungalow. She said she has been living in a portion of the Mall Avenue house to ensure its security and upkeep.

Mayawati said the Mall Avenue house would be handed over to the government provided all necessary arrangements regarding security and upkeep of the memorial are made. She warned any damage to the place would cause “nationwide disturbance”.

A signboard reading Shri Kanshiram Ji Yaadgaar Vishram Sthal surfaced outside 13-A Mall Avenue after Mayawati was asked to vacate the bungalow.

The BSP separately issued a statement saying Mayawati vacated the bungalow number 6, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, on Tuesday in compliance with the Supreme Court order. “A written intimation in this regard has been given to the estates officer and the chief minister,” it said. “Since the estate officer on Tuesday had refused to receive the letter and the keys of the bungalow and take physical possession, they were sent to him through speed post which have been duly received.”

Mayawati has enclosed proof of paid electricity bills and said she was no longer responsible for paying utility bills since she has vacated the house.

Shukla called Mayawati’s claims false. “The notice served on her to vacate 13-A Mall Avenue is still valid,’’ he said.

“The notice was served on her to vacate bungalow number 13-A,” Shukla added.

