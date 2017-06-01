Notice to Tej Pratap over false land papers

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo) Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo)

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued a showcause notice to Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly furnishing false land documents to get dealership of a petrol pump. It said since Tej Pratap is health and environment minister, it amounted to another violation of dealership norms. Tej Pratap got dealership of the petrol pump in Patna in February. The pump has been functioning for a month.

The BPCL issued the notice to Tej Pratap and proprietor Lara Automobiles on May 29 after receiving a complaint from one Chandrashekhar and others on April 25. The complaint alleged that Tej Pratap “falsely declared” that he had land for the outlet. It said the real owner of the land was M/S AK Info Systems, which had not given land or leased it to his younger brother, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The complainants alleged that the day — January 12, 2012 — Tej Pratap submitted his application for the outlet, he was not a shareholder in the company that owned the 45 decimal land.

The BPCL has asked Tej Pratap to explain how he had taken up other employment when the dealership norms made it clear that the outlet had to be personally supervised. “You are requested to give your explanation… within a period of 15 days from date of receipt of the letter as to why action should not be taken against you, including termination of the dealership, failing which we shall be constrained to assume that you have no explanation/ justification to offer… “

Tej Pratap did not comment on the matter. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tewary said the BPCL will get reply to all its queries. “We wonder why the issue is being raised now. BPCL would have checked papers before the allotment.’’

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said BPCL has raised a valid question. “How can one apply if one does not fulfill the criteria?”

