Notice to impeach Chief Justice of India sheer stupidity of Congress: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today hit out at the Congress for moving a notice before the Rajya Sabha chairman to impeach Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, calling the move “sheer stupidity”. This is the first time that a notice of impeachment against a sitting CJI has been moved.

“It is sheer stupidity of the Congress to move such a motion (of impeachment). Like the saying ‘vinash kale vipreet buddhi’, this is the Congress party’s ‘vinash kale pappu buddhi’,” the Union minister for minority affairs minister told reporters here.

While Naqvi did not name Congress president Rahul Gandhi while attacking the party, the word “pappu” has been used to target Gandhi.

Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, had on Friday initiated the unprecedented step to impeach CJI Misra, levelling charges against him.

The MPs, who signed the notice, belong to the Congress, the NCP, the CPI(M), the CPI, the SP, the BSP and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Leaders of the opposition parties had met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over the notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former member, who recently retired.

