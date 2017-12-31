Notice to 12 FTII students for creating ‘ruckus’

FTII (Film and Television Institute) Pune. (Express photo/Files) FTII (Film and Television Institute) Pune. (Express photo/Files)

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Friday issued notices to 12 students for allegedly intimidating faculty members during a protest in October, after which five second-year students were suspended for boycotting an academic exercise.

While the expulsion was later reversed, FTII has now moved to issue notices to a group of students who had allegedly created a ruckus at the Academic Office on October 13, a day after the appointment of actor Anupam Kher as FTII Society chairman.

The notice issued by Assistant Proctor Vaibhav Gham seeks an explanation from the 12 students before January 1, failing which the institute will proceed with punitive action against them.

“It has been reported that you were among a group of students who raised slogans at the Academic Office at 4 pm on October 13, 2017. It is further reported that you forcefully videographed the staff against their will using mobile phones…” the notice said, adding that this violated the “decorum undertaking signed by the students”. The students said they will challenge the notice and take it up with the director and chairman.

