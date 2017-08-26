Notice issued to EC over plea by 12 AAP MLAs

Election Commission of India. Election Commission of India.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission (EC) on a plea by 12 AAP MLAs against the poll panel’s decision to continue hearing a complaint against them for purportedly holding office of profit. According to the plea, the poll panel continued to hear the matter despite the High Court’s verdict setting aside the appointments as unconstitutional. Justice Indermeet Kaur said that the petitioner MLAs could file an application for stay of the proceedings if the EC fixed a date for hearing the matter.

On August 4, eight other AAP MLAs had moved the High Court against the poll panel’s decision, following which the HC had passed a similar order. The poll panel order was “wholly untenable, unjustified, arbitrary, whimsical and gross abuse of power,” the plea filed by the MLAs had said. Earlier in June, the Election Commission (EC) ruled that it would continue hearing the office-of-profit case against 21 AAP MLAs, despite the HC setting aside their appointment last year.

The Commission’s decision was in response to AAP’s plea that the office-of-profit case was not “maintainable” after the High Court set aside the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries and, hence, the question of profiting from such office does not arise.

The poll panel had concluded that the AAP legislators had held the office of parliamentary secretaries from the date of their appointment, March 13, 2015, to the date of setting aside of their appointment by the HC on September 8, 2016, and, therefore, the party’s interpretation that its MLAs did not hold any office is “not legally tenable”. Against the EC’s ruling, the MLAs had moved the High Court.

The term ‘office-of-profit’ has been defined in the Constitution as that which prohibits MPs and MLAs from accepting government positions that carry some financial remuneration or any other benefit such as an office space or even a car. Any violation of this provision attracts disqualification of the legislator.

The complaint currently being heard by the EC demands disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs on the ground that they were unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to assist various ministers of the Delhi government. EC’s hearing so far has been limited to whether the disqualification plea be set aside after the HC declared the appointments illegal.

