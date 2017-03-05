Notice issued to Bastar’s ex-IG SRP Kalluri for indiscipline

Ex-Bastar IGP SRP Kalluri. File Ex-Bastar IGP SRP Kalluri. File

A month after S R P Kalluri, the controversial former Inspector General of Police (I-G) of Bastar, was removed from his post and sent to Raipur, the Director General of Police has sent him two showcause notices and one warning letter on grounds of indiscipline.

All three letters issued to Kalluri are in connection with a private function held in Jagdalpur on Thursday evening, in which the Superintendent of Police, Sukma, I K Elsela allegedly said that human rights workers should be run over by vehicles. He ostensibly referred to Jagdalpur Legal Aid lawyers Shalini Gera and Isha Khandelwal.

On Friday, Elsela was posted out of Sukma. Superintendent of Police, Bastar, R N Das, who is considered close to Kalluri, was also transferred out of Bastar range.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Kalluri has been under fire for his hostility against rights activists, lawyers and journalists who had sought to question police narratives on different cases, and had accused him of harassment and intimidation.

The first showcause notice asks Kalluri for a response within three days on why no action should be taken against him for attending a private function in Jagdalpur in violation of state government regulations. The notice, issued by DGP A N Upadhyaya, states, “The issued regulations make it clear that your attendance is against it. Please reply within three days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken.”

Kalluri, Elsela and R N Das were present at the same function – launch of a new vehicle at a car showroom in Jagdalpur.

In the aftermath of Das and Elsela’s transfer, Kalluri had posted on WhatsApp groups a picture of the three of them in black sunglasses. The accompanying caption read “three idiots clean bowled”. The second showcause notice refers to this, and says this is violation of the state government’s social media policy, and asks for a response within three days.

The third is a warning letter asking Kalluri to notify the police headquarters when he leaves his station. The government had posted Kalluri to Raipur without charge, apparently on NHRC’s pressure and attack on activist Bela Bhatia’s home in Jagdapur. Chief Minister Raman Singh and senior officials had met Bhatia, and the government subsequently sent Kalluri on medical leave. He had returned within three days, declaring that he was fit, even as the CM told the media that Kalluri needed a kidney transplant.