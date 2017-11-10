Nothing wrong in Khalistan demand, says SGPC chief

SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh unveiling portraits of Lt. Gen. Harbaksh Singh and Lt. Gen. Jagjit Isngh Arora (R) at Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. October 31 2017. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh/File) SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh unveiling portraits of Lt. Gen. Harbaksh Singh and Lt. Gen. Jagjit Isngh Arora (R) at Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. October 31 2017. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh/File)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar Thursday said there was “nothing was wrong in raising demand of Khalistan (a separate Sikh state).

He was talking to mediapersons in Amritsar Thursday at Guru Ramdas Medical College where he attended a function along with Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra.

Badungar was replying to a question related to election of a Sikh as Mayor of Hoboken city in the US and reacting to alleged ‘labels such as terrorists and Khalistani attached with Sikhs.’

Badungar said, “As per a Supreme Court ruling, nothing is wrong in demand of Khalistan, nor is this unconstitutional or an offence.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App