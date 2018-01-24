Nothing to do with Lalu Yadav’s conviction: Nitish Kumar

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav being brought to the Special CBI Court from Birsa Munda Jail, in Ranchi on Wednesday. In the third fodder scam case related to fradulent withdrawal from Chaibasa Treasury case, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been found guilty (PTI) Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav being brought to the Special CBI Court from Birsa Munda Jail, in Ranchi on Wednesday. In the third fodder scam case related to fradulent withdrawal from Chaibasa Treasury case, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been found guilty (PTI)

Distancing himself from the conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he has nothing to do with it. At an event, Kumar said, We don’t have anything to do with this. It’s a judicial decision, we will not react on it, but will not compromise on our justice and development agenda.

Reacting to accusations on social media that he plotted Lalu’s conviction for political mileage, the chief minister called discussion on social media unsocial. “Normally, unsocial discussions happen on social media, people who do not know ABCD of politics act as political experts on social media,” said Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the Ranchi High Court convicted Lalu Yadav and former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s. The court handed both Lalu and Jagannath a jail term of five years, besides a fine of Rs. five lakh each. A total of 50 accused have been convicted in the case while six have been let off.

The third fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Apart from Lalu, the other main accused convicted in the case are R K Rana, Vidyasagar Nishad, Dhruv Bhagat, former chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty, IAS officials Phool Chand Singh and Mahesh Prasad.

Meanwhile, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav said they will approach higher courts against all the verdicts in the fodder scam. “People know how BJP, RSS and, more importantly, (CM) Nitish Kumar have conspired against Laluji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts,” ANI quoted Tejashwi, who is also the former deputy CM of Bihar, as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App