Nothing sacred in lynching: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav (File Photo)

Even as the number of incidents of lynching of persons by gau-rakshaks has increased across the country in the past few days, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday here said though cow protection was a sacred thing to do, lynching in the name of cow protection wasn’t.

“Cow is sacred. Cow protection is also sacred. But life itself is sacred, and there is nothing sacred in lynching or taking life away in the name of cow protection,” Madhav, speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue said.

The BJP general secretary, however, did not elaborate further on the topic, and instead said asked Bangladesh to keep fundamental forces in that country at bay. “Fundamentalism, along with terrorism, seems to threaten the core values in both India and Bangladesh. Banga-bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had way back in 1972 had warned that politics of communalism would not be allowed in Bangladesh. The Banga-bandhu had also made it clear that Bangladesh would be a secular state where all people would practice their respective religions,” Madhav said.

Joining him, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy said there were certain irritants that Bangladesh must address, and fundamentalism was one among them. “There are certain irritants that Bangladesh must address. Some of these are sensitive in nature, but one must speak out. Fundamentalism is a case in point, and such incidents are occurring very often. India is worried over rise of fundamentalism in Bangladesh,” Governor Roy said.

Roy, who presided over the valedictory session of the three-day conference pointed at two recent incidents that occurred in Bangladesh and hoped the Bangladesh prime minister would personally look into the issue of ensuring security to minorities in that country.

“Last week, a rath-yatra with a 400-year old tradition was stopped from being taken out in Dhamrai. Today a temple was desecrated in Tahirpur. Bangladesh has to address this issue. I am sure Prime Minister Hasina Sheikh will take care of this issue. We can only merely express concern,” the Tripura governor said. Roy also recalled a quote which had said that Bangladesh did not fight a war to replace one Islamic state by another.

