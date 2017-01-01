Nothing new in PM Modi’s address to nation: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year eve address to the nation (Express photo) The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year eve address to the nation (Express photo)

The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year eve address to the nation, saying that there was nothing new that he offered to the people. “We expected a lot, but there was nothing new. He is making people feel that they are in a battle field,” Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI.

Kayande further said that the Prime Minister didn’t speak about income tax and other crucial issues, adding, “I hope he will come up with the solution on crucial issues.” In his 43-minute address, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced several schemes for farmers, pregnant women and senior citizens. He has also provided certain exemptions and relief on home loan interest to the poor and middle class.

His address garnered a mix response from politicians. While his ministers lavished praise on him for the schemes that he had announced last night, the opposition criticised him for misleading the people and not divulging the details of black money recovered during the 50-day-long demonetisation drive.

Saturday’s address to the nation came a day after the expiry of 50-day deadline set by the government for people to deposit old high-value currency notes in banks and post offices. It was Prime Minister Modi’s second address to the nation. The first was on November 8 when he announced the scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes.(ANI)