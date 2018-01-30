Nothing more to say on allegations against son: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI(M) Kerala Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is facing the heat over financial fraud allegations against his son, on Tuesday said the party had already given a clarification on the matter and there was nothing more to add.

Balakrishnan maintained there was no case against his elder son, Binoy in Dubai and attacked the media for giving “misleading” reports.

“There are no issues. Issues have to be resolved only if they exist. How can solutions be found to a problem which does not exist?,” Balakrishnan asked reporters here.

As per a complaint by Dubai based JAAS Tourism company, Binoy had allegedly cheated the firm of Rs 13 crore.

The issue has had its echo in the state assembly with the opposition Congress-led UDF demanding a probe and the government turning it down.

The state BJP has also filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate on the matter.

The ruling CPI-M had earlier dismissed the allegations as “lie” and “conspiracy” with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan turning down the demand for a probe.

The state secretariat has given an explanation on the matter and he had no further clarification to make on the issue, Balakrishnan said.

The state secretariat has held that the allegations were baseless and that Binoy had clarfied that there was neither any case pending against him in Dubai nor was he facing any travel ban.

According to Balakrishnan, the matter took place in Dubai and so it has to be resolved there as per the law of that country.

About reports that the UAE national was likely to come to Kerala and meet the media here on February 5, he said “Binoy is in Dubai. So why is the UAE national taking the trouble of coming to Kerala?,” he asked.

Balakrishnan hit out at media for “reports against” his son, saying CPI(M) was not a party “which will disintegrate due to the reports and that has been proved many a time in the past.”

“On this matter, no UAE national has come to meet me and none had contacted me,” he said.

Balakrishnan also said he would not use the party platform to give explanation on personal matters.

The contents of the complaint, reportedly given to the CPI-M leadership in New Delhi urging its intervention to settle the issue amicably, had been published recently in sections of the media in the state.

The CPI-M, heading the ruling LDF, has also claimed that the Dubai police had given Binoy a “clean clearance certificate.”

