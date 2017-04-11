Latest News
Nothing against Manmohan Singh in PAC report on CWG: Chairman K V Thomas

The report has rapped the PMO over the delay in preparing reports about the progress of various projects related to the conduct of the Games.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 11, 2017 9:27 pm
Vijay Mallya, Vijay Mallya-loan defaulter, Vijay Mallya escaped the country, Congress-BJP, Manmohan Singh, Kingfisher Airlines, BJP MP Vijay Mallya, Congress helped Vijay Mallya, India news, Indian Express New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks at a book release function in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman K V Thomas today said its panel report on 2010 Common Wealth Games (CWG) has nothing against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, the report adopted by the PAC and to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow, is critical of the Prime Minister’s Office during his tenure over the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi as the chairman of the CWG 2010 Organising Committee.

According to the report, the then Sports Minister Sunil Dutt had objected to Kalmadi’s appointment to the post.

“The report on CWG will be tabled tomorrow and it has nothing against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Thomas told reporters.

The report has rapped the PMO over the delay in preparing reports about the progress of various projects related to the conduct of the Games. It also alleged that Kalmadi, the Chairman of the then Organising Committee (OC) of CWG, manipulated the system, even as his appointment was objected by Dutt. Kalmadi, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was appointed Chairman on a recommendation of the PMO in December 2004.

  1. Z
    Zadi
    Apr 11, 2017 at 9:58 pm
    Tefln raincoat singh, see who is lurking underneath it, I can spot a string of spaghetti, any ideas?
    Reply

