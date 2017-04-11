Nothing against Manmohan Singh in PAC report on CWG: Chairman K V Thomas

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks at a book release function in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks at a book release function in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman K V Thomas today said its panel report on 2010 Common Wealth Games (CWG) has nothing against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, the report adopted by the PAC and to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow, is critical of the Prime Minister’s Office during his tenure over the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi as the chairman of the CWG 2010 Organising Committee.

According to the report, the then Sports Minister Sunil Dutt had objected to Kalmadi’s appointment to the post.

“The report on CWG will be tabled tomorrow and it has nothing against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Thomas told reporters.

The report has rapped the PMO over the delay in preparing reports about the progress of various projects related to the conduct of the Games. It also alleged that Kalmadi, the Chairman of the then Organising Committee (OC) of CWG, manipulated the system, even as his appointment was objected by Dutt. Kalmadi, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was appointed Chairman on a recommendation of the PMO in December 2004.

