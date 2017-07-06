Doklam stand-off: Atmosphere not right for Xi-Modi talks at G20, says China

In June, China has alleged that India has wrongly constructed a road at the Indo-Sino border leading to the Doklam plateau, which is a disputed territory. In June, China has alleged that India has wrongly constructed a road at the Indo-Sino border leading to the Doklam plateau, which is a disputed territory.

The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming G20 summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said ahead of the G20 Summit in Hamburg.

Amid an ongoing stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Sikkim section, Modi and Jinping will be in Germany for the summit talks. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang expressed hope that “India can immediately withdraw the border troops the Indian side of the boundary to uphold the peace and tranquillity of the China and India border areas”. “I think this is the pre-condition for any meaningful peace talks between the two sides,” he told a media briefing in Beijing when asked about the meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Army attempted to build a road at Doklam near the Bhutan tri-junction which lead to the current impasse.

State-owned Chinese media, considered to be the mouthpiece of the government, published provocative articles in the past few days, stating that India will suffer “greater losses” than it did in 1962 if it “incites” border tensions with China.

The G20 Summit 2017 is due to be held in Hamburg, Germany, from July 7 to 8. This will be the twelfth meeting of the G20 countries.

