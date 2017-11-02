Noted Kerala lawyer C P Udayabhanu held in murder case

He was arrested from a relative's home near Kochi late Wednesday evening. (Representational image) He was arrested from a relative's home near Kochi late Wednesday evening. (Representational image)

Noted criminal lawyer C P Udayabhanu was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a real estate dealer. The arrest comes a day after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He was arrested from a relative's home near Kochi late Wednesday evening.

Udayabhanu is the seventh accused in the murder of V Rajeev, 46, who was strangulated at Chalakkudy, Thrissur district, on September 30. A four-member gang and two others, including another realty dealer named Johny, were arrested soon after the incident.

According to the police, Udayabhanu and Rajeev were once friends but the relationship was strained after Rajeev allegedly failed to fulfil terms of a real estate deal last year. Udayabhanu allegedly assigned the gang to kidnap Rajeev and get him to sign on some documents, but it ended in his murder, police say.

Justice P Ubaid of Kerala HC had earlier restrained the police from arresting him. After the victim's mother petitioned CJI Dipak Misra against the order, Justice Ubaid had last week recused himself from hearing the bail plea. On Tuesday, Justice A Hariprasad rejected Udayabhanu's anticipatory bail plea, observing that no effective investigation was held against him.

