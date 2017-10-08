Noted journalist Bismoy Kumar Mohanty passes away at 62

Mohanty was owner and editor of Odia daily “Ajikali” published from Balasore. (Representational Image) Mohanty was owner and editor of Odia daily “Ajikali” published from Balasore. (Representational Image)

Noted journalist Bismoy Kumar Mohanty died on Sunday following a heart attack at Puri, family sources said. Mohanty was 62 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Sources said Mohanty, who had gone to the seaside pilgrim town along with his wife, complained of chest pain this morning. He was taken to Puri hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Owner and editor of Odia daily “Ajikali” published from Balasore, Mohanty was the president of Odisha Small and Medium Newspaper Organisation. He was also associated with a number of social and cultural organisations. His wife Bijay Laxmi Mohanty is also publisher and editor of language daily “Sambad Bahika”.

A pall of gloom descended on media circles here when the news about Mohandy’s demise spread. As his body was taken to his native place in Balasore district via Bhubaneswar for last rites, a large number of journalists and people from different walks of life paid their last respect and offered floral tributes.

