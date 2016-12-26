Noteban: Pune Congress protests with black flags

“As many as 120 people have lost their lives as a result of this decision. The Prime Minister did not bother to give the families condolences,” Congress leaders said. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand) “As many as 120 people have lost their lives as a result of this decision. The Prime Minister did not bother to give the families condolences,” Congress leaders said. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

THE Pune City Congress Committee Sunday protested against the demonetisation drive of the Narendra Modi government. The demonstration was led by Ramesh Bagawe, chairman, Pune City District Congress Committee. The Congress raised black flags as a sign of protest. Bagawe said, “Even though it has been 45 days, there is a cash-crunch in the market. People are suffering by standing in bank queues. The economy has also been adversely affected as business has hit a low.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The common man is suffering for no reason and that is the reason for our protest,” added Bagawe. Mohan Joshi, general secretary, Maharashtra Regional Congress Committee, said, “As many as 120 people have lost their lives as a result of this decision. The Prime Minister did not bother to give the families condolences.”

Meanwhile, the city Congress said that NCP leader Sharad Pawar did not get a chance to share his views despite being present on the stage during the inauguration of the Pune Metro project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24 at the ground of College of Agriculture. “If the BJP cannot fulfil a small promise of letting Pawar speak at the event, then how will they fulfil various other promises made to the citizens of the country,” Bagwe said.