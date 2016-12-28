Note ban won’t affect BJP’s chances in Maharashra civic polls: Chintaman Wanga

Chintaman Wanga said the citizens are satisfied and have welcomed demonetisation while accepting the temporary phase of hardships, and assured that things will be normal soon. (File Photo) Chintaman Wanga said the citizens are satisfied and have welcomed demonetisation while accepting the temporary phase of hardships, and assured that things will be normal soon. (File Photo)

BJP MP Chintaman Wanga has said that the Centre’s demonetisation move will not have an adverse effect on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming civic elections in Maharashtra. The 50-day deadline for completion of demonetisation process ends soon, and the citizens of the country will feel relieved as the rampant corruption and black money has been checked in the country, Wanga, the Lok Sabha MP from Palghar constituency, said addressing a meeting of the party workers here yesterday.

“The results of the recent civic elections in Chandigarh and local bodies polls in Maharashtra proved that BJP is the party preferred by the masses and the same will be repeated in the forthcoming civic polls,” he said.

Wanga asked his partymen to spread the message of the Prime Minister on promoting cashless transactions and also how corruption and black money have been checked with note ban.

He said the citizens are satisfied and have welcomed demonetisation while accepting the temporary phase of hardships, and assured that things will be normal soon.

He asked partymen to work for the victory of BJP in the civic polls, just the way they had made efforts for its success in the last Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The BJP leader also asked the party workers to set aside their differences and work with an aim to help the party garner maximum votes.

Atleast 10 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Pune, Pimpari-Chinchwad, Solapur and Akola are slated to go to polls by February 2017.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest municipal body, is jointly ruled by Shiv Sena and BJP, which are in power there since last 20 years.

Besides, the ruling BJP in Maharashtra is leading with 1,090 councillor seats and 64 Municipal Council president posts in 197 Councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats, after the recent elections in these bodies.

The Congress comes a close second with 894 seats, NCP has bagged 786 seats and Shiv Sena 598. The rest have been won by local outfits, Independents and other political parties.