Note ban organised loot, real offenders escaped, says Manmohan Singh in Gujarat

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday described demonetisation and GST as the two blows that had pushed millions of Indians back into poverty and hardship.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the note ban announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, “Demonetisation has proved to be mere bluster to reap political dividends while the real offenders have escaped. I repeat, this was organised loot and legalised plunder.” The senior Congress leader was addressing members of the business community at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Smarak Auditorium here.

Describing November 8 of 2016 as a “black day” for “our democracy”, he said that demonetisation was not the solution for eradication of black money and curbing tax evasion, and that its cost always exceeded the benefits.

Regarding GST, Singh said “the fear of tax terrorism” had “eroded the confidence of businesses to invest”. The result was that “growth in private investment was at a 25-year low. This is terrible for India’s democracy,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Singh compared the economic performance of the UPA and NDA governments and launched an attack on PM Modi over demonetisation, implementation of GST and agricultural growth. On Modi’s claims that his government had achieved what the Congress-led governments had not for the past 70 years, Singh said, “I realise that many things are said in election times, but when they are gross distortions they need to be rebutted.”

“I have spent a lot of time on demonetisation because it worries me, that in a world where economic policy is becoming increasingly complex, we are not developing a culture where policy options are critically assessed and criticism offered is listened to, to take corrective action. If leaders only want to be praised, they will hear nothing but praise. This is not a recipe for vikas,” he said.

“The move was expected to immobilise piles of unaccounted cash. The Attorney General told the Supreme Court that 25% of the cash with the public would be made valueless… However, 99 per cent of the cash was deposited with banks and can now be withdrawn as legitimate new money. No money has been distributed to the poor. It is obvious that those who had unaccounted cash managed to get it deposited in banks, perhaps under benami names.”

He said the UPA government had envisioned GST as a single tax across the country capped at 18 per cent, but the BJP government made it a complicated mess, with multiple slabs and high rates along with additional cesses.

Describing Modi’s claim of doubling farm income in five years as “election jumla”, Singh said, “The average growth of agricultural GDP in the first three years of Modi government is only 1.8 per cent per year. This is half the average agricultural growth of 3.7 per cent that we achieved in our 10 years… I have seen no programme that would achieve such growth for farmers… Perhaps this is another election jumla.”

Rebutting allegations that past Congress governments were anti-Gujarat, Singh described how leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai had been honoured.

Terming the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai as “an exercise in vanity”, he said it would not benefit either Gujaratis or the nation. “The project requires creation of parallel infrastructure while our existing passenger rail network is languishing and needs dire infusion of funds to improve both safety and speed,” he said.

