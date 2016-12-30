Note ban is India’s biggest scam: Congress

Surjewala challenged Modi to come clean on these charges by debating them in Parliament. Surjewala challenged Modi to come clean on these charges by debating them in Parliament.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday called the demonetization “biggest scam” in India’s political history. He blamed it for causing “economic anarchy” and leading to deaths of 115 people.

Surjewala said that his party would launch a nationwide agitation against the move from January 6 while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaking information about the decision to his party. “The BJP and RSS purchased properties running into hundreds of crores across the country in the run up to demonetisation.,’’ he said. “Kolkata unit of BJP (deposited) old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes worth Rs 3 crore on the day of demonetisation… (police seized) cash worth Rs 3 crore from a Maruti Swift car at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad (following which) BJP Ghaziabad president Ashok Monga (told the police in writing) that the money was being sent by BJP central office to Lucknow office.’’

Watch What Else Is making News

Surjewala challenged Modi to come clean on these charges by debating them in Parliament. “The BJP and its allies have 325 MPs. Why is the PM still not willing to hold a debate in the house?’’ He added that BJP allies like Shiv Sena have slammed the government over demonetisation.

He said that the note ban had turned into “deshbandi (national lock down)’’. “The PM should move from bhashan (speeches) to shasan (governance).”