‘Note ban hit flesh trade, trafficking’ remark based on media reports: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Following a social media uproar over Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s remark that flesh trade and human trafficking reduced substantially due to demonetisation, BJP sources and Prasad have said the statement was on the basis of media reports citing NGOs working in the field. On the eve of the first anniversary of demonetisation, Prasad said in Bhopal that “flesh trade has nosedived in India” because of the move. He also said trafficking of women and girls had gone down considerably. The minister’s statement triggered jeering remarks from various quarters, including the Opposition.

Asked about the remark, Prasad said he made the comment on the basis of various reports on the topic. “The remark was based on reports published by various agencies and publications.”

BJP sources said several reports quoting NGOs had pointed out that there had been a fall in trafficking cases. A report published in Mint on December 20 quoted a child rights activist with Bachpan Bachao Andolan as saying trafficking of girls from Guwahati, Jharkhand, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad dropped considerably since demonetisation, said the sources. The report quoted Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi as saying black money was the backbone of trafficking industry and the structure had been fractured by demonetisation, the sources said. Satyarthi had added that the trade would pick up as new currency comes into the system.

