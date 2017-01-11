Note ban helped farmers avoid fizul karchi: BJP Kisan Morcha

Representational Image Representational Image

Demonetisation has not inconvenienced farmers, but instead helped cut down on wasteful expenditure such as lavish weddings and alcohol, BJP MP and Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh, a three-time MP from Bhadohi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh said that the biggest benefit of demonetisation was that it brought back among farmers the virtues of thrift, while loan waivers only encouraged freeloading.

“The shastras ask us to practise everything in moderation… That is what demonetisation has done, it has reduced fizul kharchi (wasteful expenditure). Capitalism has made farmers take loans for lavish weddings. How much does a feast cost? Most of the money is spent on showing off and on alcohol, on crackers. That has been controlled now. People had started riding bikes. That habit has been weaned post demonetisation and people are back to walking.”