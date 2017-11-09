Note ban helped drive against anti-corruption, says CBI on demonetisation anniversary

The incident took place on August 1. The incident took place on August 1.

Following demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the CBI has registered 77 cases and seven preliminary enquiries involving Rs 395 crore, the agency said on Wednesday. CBI Director Alok Verma said demonetisation had helped the CBI in its anti-corruption drive and exposed officials and individuals hoarding illicit cash.

“Demonetisation has significantly aided the CBI in its anti-corruption drive by taking action against the corrupt public servants and individuals hoarding the illegal cash,” Verma said.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the CBI director had given top priority to the probe of demonetisation-related cases and directed the team probing them to complete investigation in a time-bound manner. He also issued directions to ensure that all those guilty of malpractices were brought to book, he said.

In the 84 cases, which include seven preliminary enquiries, the agency had so far arrested 21 public servants and 26 private persons out of 307 accused (including public servants and private persons) found involved, he said. The cases relate to fraudulent exchange of demonetised notes at commercial banks, co-operative banks, post offices, railways and insurance company, he said.

