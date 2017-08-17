Note ban figures: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asks who’s right, PM or RBI?

Gulam Nabi Azad Gulam Nabi Azad

ALLEGING THAT the Sangh Parivar is engaged in “Bharat todo” (breaking India) even as the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address, appealed to people to embrace the slogan “Bharat jodo” (unite India), the Congress Wednesday questioned Narendra Modi’s claims on the post-demonetisation figures he provided to the nation.

The Prime Minister had Tuesday said that according to research by independent experts, about Rs 3 lakh crore which had never entered the banking system has now been brought into the system after demonetisation. Besides, more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore deposited in banks is under the scanner.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Wednesday asked, “How much money has returned to the banking system after demonetisation is a question that was asked of the government in Parliament. We were then told that the RBI has told the government that counting is in progress. The RBI has issued a separate statement that the counting has not been completed.

“When RBI has not completed counting, where did the Prime Minister get this figure of Rs 3 lakh crore from? How is the Prime Minister saying that more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore black money has come into the banking system?”

He also asked, “If this information is with the Prime Minister, why didn’t he share this information in Parliament when we asked for it? There is a huge question both the Prime Minister and the RBI have to answer to the nation: Who is lying?”

About Modi’s “Bharat jodo” slogan, Azad said, “Mr Prime Minister… tell your Sangh Parivar to stop breaking India. India is united on its own….”

