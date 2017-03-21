Note ban: ED attaches Rs 14.69 cr assets of Pune firm

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 14.69 crore of a firm at Pune in connection with a money laundering case registered post demonetisation. The agency said it has issued a provisional order attaching “an amount of Rs 14.69 crore in case of Ms Worldwide Oilfields Machine Private Limited, Pune, involved in post demonetisation frauds”.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the firm, its executives and others based on a CBI FIR which was filed after an Income Tax department report had alleged that the accused “amassed huge new high denomination currency notes through various persons”.

The attachment of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is aimed to deprive the accused from taking benefits of their ill-gotten wealth and such an order gets confirmed after a directive is passed by the Adjudicating Authority of the said Act within 180 days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now