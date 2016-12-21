Note ban distress like 1984 Bhopal gas leak: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

EQUATING THE 1984 gas tragedy with the “distress” caused by demonetisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the industrial disaster had left a trail of devastation in Bhopal and “notebandi” has hurt the entire country.

Addressing a rally in the Madhya Pradesh capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has taken its toll on all sections of the society — farmers, traders, poor and the common man — and destroyed scores of families, and the nation.

In 1984, Kejriwal reminded the gathering, the Congress was in power at the Centre and in MP, and in 2016 the BJP is in power in both Delhi and Bhopal. But the gas tragedy victims’ quest for justice is still on more than three decades later, he said.

He told the relatively large gathering that the BJP and the Congress are hand in glove when it comes to corruption. “When one party comes to power, it doesn’t act against the other,” he alleged.

Reiterating allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal waved sheaves of papers that he claimed were recovered during Income Tax raids in 2013 at the premises of Birla and Sahara groups, and that money was allegedly paid to “Gujarat CM”.

Kejriwal also said that although he disagreed with Modi’s ideology and policies, he used to “think that he was personally honest”. But, he added, “after seeing the papers recovered during I-T raids, doubts are being created. Three years have passed, but no probe has been conducted.”

Kejriwal also said that if the Prime Minister is “serious about addressing corruption”, he should arrest “648 influential people who have stashed black money” in Swiss banks. “I challenge him to arrest the 648 persons by evening, and corruption will end immediately,” he said.

The Delhi CM also criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for not keeping his promise to “expose personal corruption of the Prime Minister”.

