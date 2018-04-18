Note ban disaster still wreaking havoc: Opposition on cash crunch

Rahul, in a tweet, said the ATMs of the country were empty and asked “what has been done to the country’s banks?” Rahul, in a tweet, said the ATMs of the country were empty and asked “what has been done to the country’s banks?”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the “terror of note ban” has once again gripped the country due to reported shortage of cash in several states, and accused PM Narendra Modi of ruining the country’s banking system. The CPM and Trinamool Congress also slammed the BJP government over the cash crunch.

“Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The country is still paying the price of a sudden midnight firman (decree) of demonetisation. Institutional damage under Modi has caused great hardship to the common Indian.”

