Note ban bitter pill with good after-effects: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday dismissed the criticism of the Centre’s demonetisation move by experts and said it was a “bitter pill” which had some “side-effects”, but will have very good “after-effects”.

“Whenever some transformation takes place, whenever a radical step is taken, there will be some effects, side-effects and after-effects. But the after-effects will be very good,” Naidu said. Naidu was speaking at an international seminar on ‘Smart and Livable Cities: Opportunities and Challenges’ organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the menace of black money, Naidu said, “We had challenges, friends; therefore, we have gone for this radical step of demonetisation or remonetisation, whatever you call it. This is a historic step, there is no parallel in the world.”

“Some people are saying that all the money has come back to banks. But whether it is black or white will be known only after scrutiny… There is a money trail now. Every note has an address, of its father, of its godfather… All these things have to be explained… When money comes in the system, tax base will increase and burden will reduce… tax rates too will reduce… Much more is likely to happen,” he said.