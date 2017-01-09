Note ban a blow to Maoists, insurgents, terrorists: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo)

Demonetisation has dealt a blow to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), insurgency and terrorism, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today and claimed that the note ban decision was “highly appreciated” by the common people of the country.

“Demonetisation decision has been highly appreciated by the masses of the country. We are getting support from the common people on demonetisation because the decision was taken in the interest of the nation.

“This decision has also affected the Maoists, insurgent forces and other terrorist forces,” he told mediapersons at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force’s 10th battalion near here.

Asked if LWE was just down or down and out, the Union home minister said, “You can understand it yourself.”

“Maoist activity has definitely come down by approximately 55-60 per cent. In the northeast, insurgency has come down by approximately 75 per cent,” Singh claimed.

To a question on the possible impact of demonetisation on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, he asserted that BJP would do well in all the states.

“Elections will be good. We will win the elections. In Uttar Pradesh, we will get a clear majority… in Uttarakhand also. In other states too BJP will get a clear majority,” he claimed.

“We are getting support from common people on demonetisation issue. The income disparity between the poor and the rich will reduce…,” Singh said.