Not possible to hold NEET in Urdu this year: Centre to Supreme Court

The central government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was not possible to include Urdu as a medium for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 because the process for the exam for the current academic year had already started. The All-India common medical entrance test, NEET, is scheduled on May 7.

Submitting before a bench led by Justice Kurian Joseph, Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar, however, said the government was open to the suggestion of conducting NEET in Urdu too from the next academic year.

The bench granted time till March 22 to the Centre and others, including the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India and CBSE for filing responses.

The bench will hear the case again on March 26.