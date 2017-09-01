Not only women, men too need to speak up against domestic violence: Varnika Kundu

The panel raised important issues like acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the society, gender-neutrality of the Domestic Violence Act and importance of media in fighting social issues. (Representational Image) The panel raised important issues like acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the society, gender-neutrality of the Domestic Violence Act and importance of media in fighting social issues. (Representational Image)

Varnika Kundu spoke about gender equality during a panel discussion on redefining feminism held at the Panjab University on Thursday. The panel discussion was organised by city-based NGO SWAG. “I believe that the youth needs to come forward and fight for justice. Not only women but men too need to speak up when they face any domestic violence because unless we fight for ourselves, no one else will,” said Kundu.

Appreciating the role of media in her personal experience, Kundu said it was only because of the influence of media that she got justice. The panel raised important issues like acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the society, gender-neutrality of the Domestic Violence Act and importance of media in fighting social issues.

More than 200 students and professors from the university and other colleges attended the discussion. Dr Shruti Bedi, author and professor of law department, Panjab University, provided a legal dimension to the discussion by putting forth landmark cases in relation to Domestic Violence Act and Section 497 of IPC that deals with adultery. Bedi also provided justified apprehensions to the laws which people claim not to be gender neutral.

Ishita Uppal, founder and president, SWAG, said the NGO aims to promote feminism in a way that a girl should not be afraid of going out during the night but we even want that boys should not live in the fear of having false cases implicated against them. “We aim to bring a change in the mind-set of the youth to get rid of the social problems in the society. SWAG is not just an NGO, but an attempt towards productive social upliftment,” said Radhika Pasrija, vice-president of SWAG.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App