Not more than Rs 50 for filing RTI pleas: SC to HCs

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked High Courts and other public authorities not to charge more than Rs 50 as fee from people seeking information under the Right to Information Act. A bench headed by Justice A K Goel also said the authorities could not seek more than Rs 5 as photocopying charges per page. It asked the High Court not to compel RTI applicants to disclose reasons for seeking the information.

The order comes on a batch of petitions filed in 2011, challenging RTI rules of High Courts and authorities like the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It was contended before the apex court that the Allahabad High Court had asked for Rs 500 as application fee.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, NGO Common Cause, contended that the high fee was charged to disincentivise the public from seeking information. He said fee should not act as a deterrent for information seekers.

The petition filed by the NGO claimed that the Central Information Commission had repeatedly asked the Allahabad High Court to modify its RTI rules, but its pleas were ignored. Another petition referred to the Chhattisgarh High Court imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 on a man who sought information.

Also under challenge was the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Right to Information (Regulation of fees and costs) Rules 2011, that required a person making an application under section 6(1) of the RTI Act to cough up Rs 300. The bench also held that the public information officer of a High Court was needed to seek sanction of the chief justice only in case the information was outside RTI purview.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App