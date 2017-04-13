Not keen on law to check food wastage in hotels: Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer Affair Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (PTI Photo) Consumer Affair Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (PTI Photo)

The government will not bring a law to check food wastage at hotels and restaurants, rather it will encourage them to take voluntary steps in this regard, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

Hotels and restaurants have been asked to take voluntary measures such as training its staff to create awareness amongst customers on portion of dishes served, he added.

Earlier this week, Paswan had said the government would ask restaurants and hotels to specify the portion size of a meal to enable customers order the right amount.

“We don’t want any regulations or issue advisory nor want to bring a new law. We want hotels and restaurants to take voluntary steps to address the issue of food wastage,” Paswan told PTI.

The problem of food wastage is not there in ‘dabbas’ and street vendors but is more prevalent in star hotels and restaurants across the country, he said.

The issue was discussed on Thursday with the associations of hotels and restaurants, who have agreed to take voluntary steps to check food wastage, he added.

Representatives of Hotel Association of India, Hotel and Restaurant Association of North India, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India were present in the meeting.

“They have agreed to train their staff on the issue. The staff will be trained to interact with customers and inform them about the portion of dishes served clearly,” Paswan said.

The associations have said that some hotels and restaurants have already introduced ‘half plate’ concept for the benefit of customers, while some have introduced good practices like putting a notice board on the quantum of food wasted on plate by customers could feed to ‘x’ number of hungry people, he said.

More suggestions have been sought from the associations for discussion in the next meeting, the date of which has not yet been decided, he added.

