Not joining BJP, says Vaghela

A day after “unfollowing” Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders on Twitter amid speculation of his return to BJP, leader of the Opposition in Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday said he would not join the ruling party.

“I am not going to join BJP. I am in Congress and I will remain in Congress,” he told reporters at his Gandhinagar residence.

Responding to questions on deleting anti-BJP tweets after unfollowing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, he said: “I don’t want any negativity about anybody. And hence, I asked (the social media manager) to delete all negative things from my Twitter account.”

