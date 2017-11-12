Prakash Raj: Not joining any political party, actors becoming leaders a disaster for country

Renowned multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj. Renowned multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj.

Renowned multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Sunday said he is not interested in joining politics. Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, the “Singham” star said: “I’m not joining any political party.”

Prakash Raj’s remarks came just a few days after the actor had slammed PM Narendra Modi led-Central government over demonetisation.

Without naming fellow actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, who have recently spelt their political ambitions, Prakash Raj said, “I don’t like actors joining politics because they are actors and have fans. They should always stay aware of their responsibility towards them.”

Prakash Raj further went on to add that he does not support the idea of film actors becoming leaders. “Film actors becoming leaders is a disaster for my country,” the actor said.

The statement came just a few days after veteran actor Kamal Hassan formally announced his decision to enter the political arena.

On the row over national anthem being played at cinemas, Prakash Raj said: “I don’t think someone should stand in cinema hall and show his or her patriotism.”

Prakash Raj has been critical of central government in recent months. Earlier this week, on the first anniversary of PM Modi’s demonetisation, Raj in a tweet described the move as “the biggest blunder of our time”. He added that the move caused suffering to millions. “While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes, this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly and the unorganised sector workers went for spin,” he wrote.

The award-winning actor, in October, had also criticised PM Modi for his silence on the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Speaking at the inauguration of the 11th State meet of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the actor said he can tell when those in power were ‘acting’. “You can’t make me believe by making promises of good days. See, I’m a bigger actor than you people (Modi government) and I can tell when you are acting. Please respect the fact that I’m a professional actor. When you act as if you don’t know anything, do you think I or people will buy it?,” he said.

