Not in the Presidential race, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that he was in the presidential race, wryly calling such reports “entertainment news”. He asserted that his name would not come up for the President’s post and even if it is proposed, he “will not accept it”.

“The news about I being a nominee for the upcoming Presidential elections is not true. The report that the media is running is entertainment news,” Bhagwat said at a felicitation programme in Rajwada Palace in Nagpur. Clarifying on his rumoured Presidential ambition, Bhagwat said that as a member of the Sangh Parivar, he is devoted to his organisation and the society.

“When we joined the Sangh, we closed doors for all other possibilities. We work only for the Sangh and the society, and my name would not come up for the President’s post. And even if my name is proposed, I will not accept it,” he said.

Two days ago, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had floated the name of Bhagwat for the top post and suggested that he would be a good choice. “It is the highest post in the country. Somebody with a clean image should occupy it. We have heard Mohan Bhagwat’s name is being discussed for President.

“If India has to be made a Hindu rashtra, Bhagwat will be a good choice for President. But the decision (to support his candidature) will be taken by Uddhavji (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray),” he had told reporters in Nagpur.

The Congress, however, had rejected the suggestion and said the party would come out with its candidate after holding internal discussions as it is opposed to the saffron ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a dinner for all NDA MPs on, a move aimed at seeking their support for the NDA Presidential candidate.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will end on July 24.

