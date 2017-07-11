Amarnath terror attack: ‘Not In My Name’ protesters to hold vigil at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today

The Not In My Name protest will be held again on Tuesday evening at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest against the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Monday that killed seven people and injured several others. PTI photo The Not In My Name protest will be held again on Tuesday evening at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest against the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Monday that killed seven people and injured several others. PTI photo

The ‘Not in My Name’ campaigners, who had held a nationwide protest against mob lynchings on June 28, will hold a silent vigil on Tuesday evening at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to mourn the death of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday.

The organisers of the Delhi chapter of the ‘Not In My Name’ campaign have published a Facebook post that reads: “We are saddened by the news that seven pilgrims on their way to Amarnath have been killed in an attack by people who can only be described as enemies of humanity. The Kashmir police has issued a statement that the attack was on a police van and the yatris died while the fleeing attackers fired indiscriminately… We as citizens have to intervene in this situation and mourn the death of those civilians who unexpectedly became collateral damage and also take a firm stand against political violence no matter who the perpetrator.”

The hour-long protest will start at 7 pm and organisers expect hundreds of people to join them. June 28, thousands of ‘Not In My Name’ protesters had come together in at least 10 cities after documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan called for an agitation in Delhi against mob lynchings and created a Facebook event.

“All lives matter and dead bodies should not become part of politics that divides people on the basis of religion. The seven dead did not deserve to die and it is only when we stand up and demand an end to this politics of hatred that we can prevent the deaths of innocents going on a pilgrimage or returning from Eid shopping. Not In My name campaign gives a call to gather at Jantar Mantar and stand in vigil against hate and in grief with the families of those killed. Please carry posters of #Notinmyname and solidarity with families of those killed. We stand against hatred and our posters too should reflect our stand. We call upon all citizens to ensure peace and resist any call to violence,” the post reads further.

