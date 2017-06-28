NotinMyName LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds gather to protest against mob lynching

#NotinMyName: Hundreds of people have gathered at various locations around the country to protest against the mob violence. #NotinMyName: Hundreds of people have gathered at various locations around the country to protest against the mob violence.

The lynching of a 15-year-old youth in a Mathur-bound train last week has triggered widespread protests across the country, with people taking to the streets under the common banner, ‘Not in My Name’. Hundreds of people have gathered at various locations around the country to protest against the mob violence.

The protests are being organised in New Delhi, Kolkata, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram. Similar protests will be held in London, Toronto, and Boston on June 29.

#NotinMyName Live Updates:

6.10 pm: Noted Historian Ramchandra Guha has joined the protests at Bengaluru’s Town Hall. In Mumbai, Actress Shabana Azmi told Hindustan Times, “It is not an isolated incident (lynching of a Muslim teenager). Need a stringent law against the perpetrators.”

6.06 pm: In Mumbai, actors Konkana Sen, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and many others braved the heavy rains to attend the protest. Meanwhile, Hindustan Times is reporting that protesters in Hyderabad have been asked to disperse by the police as they have not obtained prior permission. In Lucknow, protesters are seen sporting black armbands.

6.00 pm: Gurgaon-based independent filmmaker, Saba Dewan is spearheading the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Dewan’s post went viral on Facebook with many responding to her rallying call. “Shouldn’t there be protests against the lynchings especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16-year-old Muslim boy? If not now then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can’t all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner – Not in my Name,” she wrote in the post.

