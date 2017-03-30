Not in fray for President post: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat (File) Mohan Bhagwat (File)

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday dismissed speculation that he was in contention for the President’s post. Bhagwat cleared the air at a programme organised by Jyeshta Pashuvaidya Pratishthan here to honour some of its members for their contribution to the field of veterinary science. The anchor of the event, Sanjay Dhote, cited media reports to refer to Bhagwat, who presided over the function, as a contender for the President’s post.

Dhote, incidentally, is an Officer on Special Duty to state Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. “Doors to political assignments are closed when one joins and works for the RSS. The speculative reports in the media about my being in contention for the Presidential post should be seen only as entertainment,” Bhagwat said in his address.

