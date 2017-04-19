Not imposing, but need to promote Hindi, says Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said promotion of Hindi alongside other Indian languages is “essential for the overall development” of India. (PTI Photo) Naidu said promotion of Hindi alongside other Indian languages is “essential for the overall development” of India. (PTI Photo)

THE BJP-LED government at the Centre is not in favour of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speakers, but programmes such as Make in India and Digital India “will become successful only when we use more Hindi in implementing them”, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Stating that the country has accepted the three-language formula of the “mother tongue, Hindi and English”, Naidu said, “Many people use English when they are unable to express in their mother tongue. But it is very important to increase use of Hindi in government offices.”

Presiding over a meeting of the Joint Hindi Advisory Committee, of the Ministry of Urban Development and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Naidu said, “Hindi is our national language, but there is no point speaking in Hindi where people do not understand that language. Trying to impose Hindi will definitely trigger reactions. That is why we are not in favour of imposing it.”

Naidu said promotion of Hindi alongside other Indian languages is “essential for the overall development” of India.

Pointing out that English is spoken more widely in the Northeast due to the “presence of English-medium convents”, the minister said, “We have to gradually tell people about the importance of Hindi too. Programmes such as Make in India and Digital India will become successful only when we use more Hindi in implementing them.”

