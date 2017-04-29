Not holding talks with separatists can be disastrous: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah. PTI Farooq Abdullah. PTI

Opposition NC president Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed concern over the Centre’s decision not to hold talks with separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, saying this policy could be “disastrous” for the future of the state.

“The Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court that it will not hold dialogue with separatists might prove disastrous for the future of Jammu and Kashmir. We express our concern and regret over the stand,” Abdullah said addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers here.

Terming talks as the “only way” for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and everlasting peace in the region, Abdullah urged for early resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan saying “bombs and bullets will not help”.

The Lok Sabha MP highlighted the importance of friendly ties between India and Pakistan and said good neighbourly relations are not only beneficial for the two countries but also holds the key for resolution of Kashmir and protection of Kashmiris on either side. Lashing out at ruling PDP, Abdullah said “had it been sincere and serious, (Chief Minister) Mehbooba Mufti should have kicked the chair to protest the Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court. Leaving the chief ministership is a far cry, the PDP did not even open its mouth to protest the Centre’s policy,” he said.

Abdullah said his party’s stand is clear that talks with all stakeholders including separatists was imperative for resolution of the Kashmir issue through political means.

“Attempts are being made to suppress Kashmiris by force. I want to make it clear that it has yielded no results in the past nor will it benefit in future. It will only help to fan the fire even more,” he said.

Referring to protests by students and banning of social media networks in the valley, the former chief minister said “it shows how bad the situation is in Kashmir”.

“Our children abandoned educational institutes and are on the roads. Our future is in danger. If they won’t avail education and indulge in these things (stone-pelting and protests), it shows how bad is our situation,” he said adding “if they (government) think by blocking internet things will improve here, they are mistaken”.

Abdullah lashed out at electronic media for its coverage of recent attacks on CRPF in Chattisgarh and on army in north Kashmir saying “they (media) did not make much noise on the Sukma incident that left 25 CRPF personnel dead but portrayed Kashmir (attack) in such a way that it seems a war is going on in the state”.

“After watching television who will come here? Is angel of death only in Kashmir? He is everywhere in the world but a notion is being created to keep away tourists,” he said.

