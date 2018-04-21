Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Not heckled in US, at least no eggs or pie, says Omar Abdullah

Not heckled in US, at least no eggs or pie, says Omar Abdullah

In a video of the purported incident, Omar is seen being questioned by some US-based Kashmiris.

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published: April 21, 2018 4:50:49 am
Omar Abdullah, Omar Abdullah heckled, us based kashmiries, ex jk chief minister, jammu kashmir, indian express Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo)
Top News

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he was “never heckled” at the University of California, Berkeley, in US, where he was invited to deliver a lecture on April 19, hours after a short video of the alleged incident went viral on the social media. In the video, of the purported incident, Omar is seen being questioned by some US-based Kashmiris. A person, present in the audience, is also heard calling the National Conference leader a “war criminal.”

Omar denied the claims that he was heckled at the event. “I had a great session at @UCBerkeley & don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. FOUR hecklers (in an audience of 150+) who waited till the event concluded to make YouTube videos of themselves can’t take away from an excellent Q&A session there,” he tweeted. “And lastly I’ve never claimed to be universally loved or even liked so if 4 people in such a large audience make their dislike known it’s really not such a big deal at all. At least no one threw eggs or a shaving foam pie at me,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now