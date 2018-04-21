Not heckled in US, at least no eggs or pie, says Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he was “never heckled” at the University of California, Berkeley, in US, where he was invited to deliver a lecture on April 19, hours after a short video of the alleged incident went viral on the social media. In the video, of the purported incident, Omar is seen being questioned by some US-based Kashmiris. A person, present in the audience, is also heard calling the National Conference leader a “war criminal.”

Omar denied the claims that he was heckled at the event. “I had a great session at @UCBerkeley & don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. FOUR hecklers (in an audience of 150+) who waited till the event concluded to make YouTube videos of themselves can’t take away from an excellent Q&A session there,” he tweeted. “And lastly I’ve never claimed to be universally loved or even liked so if 4 people in such a large audience make their dislike known it’s really not such a big deal at all. At least no one threw eggs or a shaving foam pie at me,” he tweeted.

