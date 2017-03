Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday rued that there was not enough gender equality in the country and said women needed to be treated more equally.

“There is not enough gender equality. We ought to treat women more equally,” Parrikar said as he quoted parables on the lives of Shivaji and his mother Jijabai. The minister made the remark at the 56th annual day function of Delhi University’s Shivaji College.