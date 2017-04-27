Not declaring CM face was our biggest mistake in Punjab: AAP’s Phoolka

Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka

Reacting to the defeat of AAP in Punjab Assembly polls and now in Delhi municipal polls, the leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha H S Phoolka said not declaring the CM face in Punjab was AAP’s biggest mistake. Phoolka, AAP MLA from Dakha, even said the party’s “indecisiveness on prominent faces from other parties who wanted to join AAP proved costly”.

He, however, blamed EVMs for party’s poor results in Delhi civic polls. “There is no doubt that EVMs have been tampered with.” “From the very beginning, Congress projected Captain Amarinder Singh as its CM face. A few days before polls, they had to declare him as CM face formally, but we failed to do that. I am not saying I wanted to be CM or I should have been declared so, but there had to be a face,” Phoolka said.

He claimed even former union minister Manish Tewari of Congress wanted to join AAP, but the party never took any decision.

“I was never a part of any committee taking all these decisions in AAP, but Arvind Kejriwal had personally asked me about Tewari. I had fully supported it and said we should rope in Tewari as it would have a great impact in Punjab. But no decision was taken. Not only Tewari, but several other prominent faces like Navjot Sidhu, Manpreet Badal, Jagmeet Brar and Pargat Singh wanted to join us, but the party never took expansion plans seriously. Had we expanded in Punjab with these faces, results would have been different,” said Phoolka.

Talking of EVMs, he said, “Tampering with EVMs is possible and it was done both in Punjab and Delhi now. We want a probe to know to which extend EVMs were tampered with. I saw the ground situation in Delhi during campaigning for MCD polls. Our party was in a better position compared to results today. Prior to us, both BJP and Congress have alleged EVMs tampering but hue and cry is being raised when Kejriwal said so. EVMs have played a major role in our defeats.”

Phoolka said he never wanted to be CM. “I joined the party and agreed to contest polls without any conditions. Probably I am the only candidate who did not ask for ticket but was given one. I never wanted to be declared as CM candidate,” he said.

