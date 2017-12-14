Not contesting Lok Sabha by-election: Sharad Yadav

JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav on Thursday rejected reports that he could stand for Parliament from one of three Lok Sabha seats that have fallen vacant. He dismissed the reports as “baseless”.

“In some sections of the press/media, it has appeared that I would be contesting a by-election from any of the Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Alwar Lok Sabha Seats which have fallen vacant,” he said in a statement.

But the former MP said there was no truth in the reports. “There is no truth (in this) and (the news is) completely baseless. I have no plans of contesting any by-election for the above mentioned Lok Sabha seats,” Yadav said in the statement.

The senior leader, along with MP Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on December 4 after he joined hands with the opposition, following the JD(U)’s decision to form a government in Bihar with the BJP.

The Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats in UP fell vacant after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya became members of the UP legislative Council. The death of BJP’s sitting MP Mahant Chandnath in September led to the vacancy in Alwar, Rajasthan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App