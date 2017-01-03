Not committed to implementing unemployment dole promise: Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh. (File) Virbhadra Singh. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Monday made a ‘U-turn’ on the Congress poll manifesto. He said the government was “not committed” to implement the promise of unemployment allowance for youths that was made in the manifesto ahead of the 2012 polls. He added that no government in the country, whether it’s the Centre nor any state, can really afford to grant unemployment allowance to all educated youths. Granting of unemployment allowance, in the present scenario, is only an “utopian concept, which is not practical in India,” he said.

“I know it (the promise) was included in the Congress manifesto for 2012 polls but I was never part of such a move. A few people, who had no experience of running the government, had prepared the manifesto… for which I can’t be made accountable. I will not implement it anyway,” he told reporters when asked about the demand being raised by a senior cabinet minister G S Bali to implement the promise.

The Congress manifesto committee formed in September-October 2012 was headed by then union minister Anand Sharma (now Congress deputy leader in Parliament) included G S Bali as its convener, along with Virbhadra Singh (then MP), Kaul Singh Thakur, Vidya Stokes, Viplove Thakur (Rajya Sabha), Gangu Ram Musafir, Kuldeep Pathania, Sukhwinder Sukhu (PCC chief), Rajesh Dharmani and A N Vidyarthi as members.

However, the Chief Minister Monday claimed he was not part of the manifesto committee. “I was in Delhi at the time and some people took a decision on this issue without having much knowledge about its workability,” he added.

The unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month and Rs 1,500 (for differently abled) was promised for educated youths (Plus two education) with income ceiling of Rs 2 lakh per year.

The Chief Minister said, “The Congress government, on its return to power, had started a skill development scheme and earmarked Rs 100 crore budget annually in 2013-14 budget.” The government has tried to upgrade the skills of educated youths and improve their employability instead.”

There is another project of Rs 600 crore ADB funding for the youths started in the state.

Virbhadra said the granting of allowances have only been covered under social security schemes for elderly persons, differently abled, BPL people and widows. Why should the youths be given allowance when there have been scope of giving them jobs after skill development and training.