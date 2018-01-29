Not comfortable with idea of simultaneous polls in 2019: JDU

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said: “There would also be need of several constitutional amendments to effect simultaneous polls.” JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said: “There would also be need of several constitutional amendments to effect simultaneous polls.”

The JD(U) Sunday said it was “not comfortable” with idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2019. But it said it would would abide by recommendations of Niti Ayog and any decision taken by the majority of political parties.

JD (U) principal general secretary and national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: “The Niti Ayog recently recommended simultaneous polls from 2024 to save money and lessen burden of teachers, who often need to be involved in the electoral process. There would also be need of several constitutional amendments to effect simultaneous polls. Under such circumstances, we are not very comfortable with the idea of simultaneous polls or even early polls as being rumoured by political opponents.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App